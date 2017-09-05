State leaders to discuss New Orleans hurricane plan

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Emergency officials across the state will meet Tuesday to discuss how Louisiana protects residents in New Orleans if a hurricane threatened the Gulf coast.

In the past, the City of New Orleans only issues evacuation orders if a category 3 hurricane is forecast to impact the city. That plan may change.

An official with GHOSEP told the New Orleans Advocate earlier this week that the state is prepared to evacuate New Orleans in the event of a category 1 hurricane with heavy rainfall.

The meeting Tuesday will involve officials from New Orleans and is going to be a rehearsal of concepts or “rock drill.”

“We are going to be as ready as we can be,” Governor John Bel Edwards said.

Click here for a link of Evacuspot locations

© 2017 WWL-TV