State of emergency declared for Louisiana ahead of Nate

BATON ROUGE, LA. - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards issued a state of emergency for Louisiana due to potential tropical weather this weekend.

Edwards issued the proclamation just before 9 a.m. Friday.

“We are taking the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Nate seriously and mobilizing all of the state’s emergency preparedness and response mechanisms for a full readiness should this storm severely impact our state,” Edwards said.

According to the National Weather Service, Tropical Storm Nate should make landfall in southeast Louisiana around 1 a.m. Sunday. Hurricane Watches and Storm Surge Watches have been issued for the Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf coast.

Winds are forecast to reach 80 mph, but those will only be felt very near the center. Tropical storm force winds, beginning Saturday afternoon or night along the LA coast, will likely be felt across most of SE LA and S MS and AL during the day Sunday.

A storm surge of 4-6' expected.

© 2017 WWL-TV