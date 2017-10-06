State of Emergency declared in Mississippi as Nate approaches coast

Gov. Phil Bryant has declared a state of emergency for Mississippi's six southernmost counties as the most recent forecast from the National Hurricane Center has Tropical Storm Nate headed directly for the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

State officials fear a possible 10-foot storm surge, which would flood low-lying residential areas and rivers and bayous. However, the latest National Weather Service data showed a possible surge of 4 to 7 feet but that could go up, NWS meteorologist Shannon Hefferan said.

According to the NHC's Storm Center forecast cone, Nate would move across the Coast in the early morning hours of Sunday. Its path has skewed eastward from earlier forecasts.

Predictions are that Nate will be a Category 1 hurricane at its U.S. landfall.

The NWS has issued a hurricane warning along the northern Gulf Coast region from Morgan City, Louisiana, to the Alabama/Florida border.

Storm surge warnings are in effect for the Coast region.

Bryant asked Coast residents living near rivers or in low-lying areas to evacuate.

"If you have lived in a low-lying area that has flooded before, I recommend you evacuate until the storm has ended for your own personal safety and the safety of first responders," Bryant said.

Harrison County Emergency Management Director Rupert Lacy said he will announce the opening of at least five shelters in the Harrison County area, which includes the cities of Biloxi, D'Iberville, Gulfport, Long Beach, Pass Christian and Saucier.

Lacy advised residents to pay attention to updates coming from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, NWS and Harrison County Emergency Management Agency.

"If we see a storm surge of 10 feet, we'll see it pushed into our rivers and bayous," Lacy warned.

Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol will be stationed along evacuation routes north of the Coast region, spokesman Johnny Poulos said.

Mississippi Power said it's securing assistance for up to 800 personnel, including linemen, tree crews and damage assessment teams.

"We're prepared. Safety's our top priority, and we'll be out as soon as it's safe to do so," said Nicole Faulk, vice president of Customer Services.

NWS' forecast includes winds of 50 to 85 mph Saturday night through Sunday afternoon.

Nate is expected to make a sharp turn to the northeast and into Alabama once it makes landfall, NWS meteorologist Anna Wolverton said.

"Unfortunately, the Gulf Coast has had vast experience dealing with hurricanes," Bryant said. "We will do the best we can and immediately go about assessing the damage."

