Sunday Live Updates: tracking Nate's aftermath

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Nate weakens to a tropical storm

3:55 a.m. - Nate has weakened to a tropical storm as it moves inland over Mississippi and Alabama.



The storm's maximum sustained winds decreased Sunday morning to near 70 mph (110 kph). The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm is expected to continue quickly weakening.



Earlier Sunday, Nate came ashore outside Biloxi, Mississippi, as a hurricane, the first the make a direct hit on the state since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.



Nate has brought stinging rain to the Gulf Coast and its powerful winds have pushed water onto roads. No deaths or injuries were immediately reported.

Thousands without power in Harrison County

1:30 a.m. - More than 10,000 homes are without power in Harrison County Miss. after Hurricane Nate slammed into the Gulf Coast around 11 p.m. Saturday.

The county's emergency management director reports that the storm surge, forecasted at 11 feet, has been as bad as expected. There are reports of flooding in some of Biloxi's waterfront casinos.

Hurricane force winds felled trees across the county, even after the storm made landfall.

The concern overnight is for the homes along the bay and inland rivers where water can still cause devastating flooding.

Crews will start assessing the damage along the Mississippi coast when the sun rises Sunday. Workers from power companies are already trying to get the lights back on.

In Biloxi, those who stayed to ride out the storm are being told to stay home until 9 a.m. when the city curfew is lifted.

