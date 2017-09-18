Supply Drive for Hurricane Victims this Saturday at Clearview Mall

WWL-TV Channel 4 has partnered with United Van Lines, Pilot Flying J, Clearview Mall and the Salvation Army to host a supply drive for our Texas neighbors who were hit hard by Hurricane Harvey.



A large United Van Lines truck will be at Clearview Mall this Saturday, Sept. 23 from 9 am until 4 pm. Viewers can help stock the van with needed items from the list below:

Only items on the list can be accepted. The truck will ship out shortly after 4 p.m. for Texas with the goods.



Here is a list of what can be donated:



- Diapers and Pull-Ups (multiple sizes)

- Baby Wipes

- Baby Formula

- Baby clothing detergent (powders only)

- Baby lotion

- Baby powder

- Baby bottles

- Diaper rash ointment

- Cotton Swabs

- First Aid Kits

- Gentle Baby Soap

- Non-perishable Baby Food

- Non-perishable Canned Goods

- Sponges

- Paper Towels

- Toilet Bowl Brushes

- Toilet Bowl Plungers

- Brooms

- Mops

- Dish Towels

- Garbage Bags

- Bottled Water





© 2017 WWL-TV