Supply Drive for Hurricane Victims this Saturday at Clearview Mall

WWL-TV Channel 4 has partnered with United Van Lines, Pilot Flying J, Clearview Mall and the Salvation Army to host a supply drive for our Texas neighbors who were hit hard by Hurricane Harvey.
A large United Van Lines truck will be at Clearview Mall this Saturday, Sept. 23 from 9 am until 4 pm. Viewers can help stock the van with needed items from the list below:
Only items on the list can be accepted. The truck will ship out shortly after 4 p.m. for Texas with the goods.
Here is a list of what can be donated:
- Diapers and Pull-Ups (multiple sizes)
- Baby Wipes
- Baby Formula
- Baby clothing detergent (powders only)
- Baby lotion
- Baby powder
- Baby bottles
- Diaper rash ointment
- Cotton Swabs
- First Aid Kits
- Gentle Baby Soap
- Non-perishable Baby Food
- Non-perishable Canned Goods
- Sponges
- Paper Towels
- Toilet Bowl Brushes
- Toilet Bowl Plungers
- Brooms
- Mops
- Dish Towels
- Garbage Bags
- Bottled Water
© 2017 WWL-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs