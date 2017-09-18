WWL
Supply Drive for Hurricane Victims this Saturday at Clearview Mall

WWLTV.com , WWLTV 4:09 PM. CDT September 18, 2017

WWL-TV Channel 4 has partnered with United Van Lines, Pilot Flying J, Clearview Mall and the Salvation Army to host a supply drive for our Texas neighbors who were hit hard by Hurricane Harvey.

A large United Van Lines truck will be at Clearview Mall this Saturday, Sept. 23 from 9 am until 4 pm.  Viewers can help stock the van with needed items from the list below:

Only items on the list can be accepted. The truck will ship out shortly after 4 p.m. for Texas with the goods.

Here is a list of what can be donated:

- Diapers and Pull-Ups (multiple sizes)
- Baby Wipes
- Baby Formula
- Baby clothing detergent  (powders only)
- Baby lotion
- Baby powder
- Baby bottles
- Diaper rash ointment
- Cotton Swabs
- First Aid Kits
- Gentle Baby Soap
- Non-perishable Baby Food
- Non-perishable Canned Goods
- Sponges
- Paper Towels
- Toilet Bowl Brushes
- Toilet Bowl Plungers
- Brooms
- Mops
- Dish Towels
- Garbage Bags
- Bottled Water


 

