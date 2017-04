We are watching Invest 91 in the Central Atlantic. It is a strong gale now, but could become a subtropical system in a few days. Forecast models showing is staying out to sea as it moves to the east and north - away from the U.S. This is NOT a threat to the U.S. or Gulf of Mexico. We will keep an eye on it, but it is nothing we have to worry about.

