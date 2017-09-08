Florida evacuees fly into New Orleans to escape storm

KENNER -- Tampa resident Kitty Fontenot landed at Louis Armstrong International Airport. She is making her way to Baton Rouge with her luggage and her dog, but Florida lingers in her mind.

"People have been boarding up. You hear nail guns going, you hear the generators being tested and, some people are hunkering down. Some people have mandatory evacuations," Fontenot said.

Hannah Kline, who also lives in Tampa, was one of those people ordered to evacuate. She is making her way towards her parents house in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

"My mom was like, 'You have to come home.' So she booked me the one way flight and said we're going to figure it out when you get here. We'll get you back when you need to be back," Kline said.

5.6 million people have been asked to evacuate Florida as the monstrous storm barrels towards the sunshine state. Irma has already killed at least 20 people in the Caribbean, leaving thousands more homeless.

"The majority of Florida will have major hurricane impacts with deadly storm surge and life threatening winds, Florida Govenor Rick Scott said.

Bernard Burger, his wife and two children drove all the way to New Orleans from West Palm Beach.

"To get out of palm beach, it was really heavy traffic. So we stopped in Orlando for one night. And then the next day, we left around 9 in the morning and got here 9 in the evening," Burger said.

Floridians tell Eyewitness News they took whatever they could carry on board. Right now, it's a matter of safety.

Material items can wait.

"I've got shutters on my house and i've got a generator. But I don't care what happens to it. I'm going to have a good time this weekend, and whatever the Lord does for my house, that's what he does," Fontenot said.

Hurricane Irma is expected to hit Florida Sunday morning.

