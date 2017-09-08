Hurricane Irma forces Disney World to close for 5th time ever

In this handout photo provided by Disney Parks, the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, streaked across the skies above, Cinderella Castle March 19, 2015 at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo: Handout Disney World, 2015 Disney Parks)

The Walt Disney World resort will be shutting down for at least two days in anticipation of Hurricane Irma striking Florida.

While its hotels will remain open, the Walt Disney World Resort said on Friday it plans to close early on Saturday and then remain closed on Sunday and Monday, according to its website.

A total Disney World shutdown is extremely rare. This marks only the fifth time ever that the resort's theme parks have been shut down since it opened in 1971.

While the park did close for Hurricane Matthew in 2016, the most recent closure before that was in 2004 for Hurricane Frances and Jeanne.

Disney World hopes to resume normal operations on Tuesday, September 12. A website has been set up for guests to monitor the park's latest plans for Hurricane Irma.

Irma is expected to be a category 4 hurricane when it makes landfall over the weekend.

The park's preparations for the storm has also given guests a peek into the entrance for the new Star Wars Land. Construction crews removed tarps that had been covering fences surrounding the area t Disney's Hollywood Studios. Walt Disney World News Today has shared pictures and videos of the area.

