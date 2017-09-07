La. residents with family in Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic breathe a sigh of relief

NEW ORLEANS -- Louisiana residents with family in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic are breathing a sigh of relief now that they know their family members are safe, even though it will be a while before life returns to normal on those islands.

Melissa Rosa lives in LaPlace, but she's been getting constant updates from family in Puerto Rico.

"It's frustrating because we are so worried and we keep saying 'let us know how we can help' but there's not much we can do," Rosa said.

Puerto Rico wasn't hit as hard as expected, but the damage is still extensive.

"They still have trees in the streets blocking the roads, they're expecting to be without power for at least a month," Rosa said.

Over in the Dominican Republic, Mel Rolls' daughter, son in law and grand-kids had just moved to the island.

"They've only been there a month on a new assignment as missionaries," Rolls said.

Not even a category 5 hurricane could drive them away.

"They're serving a people there who can't leave, so it just wouldn't seem right to have them skate out of town and come back when it's all over," Rolls said. "They hunkered down and they've actually been housing and taking care of people during the storm. It's been strategically planned for them to be there at this moment really."

While the hurricane was intense, both islands weathered the storm.

"They thought it was going to be catastrophic and it's not so we're very thankful," Rosa said.

While the hurricane stayed to the north of Puerto Rico, lessening the blow there, it still caused massive destruction through out the Caribbean. 10 people are dead and more than a million people are left without power.

© 2017 WWL-TV