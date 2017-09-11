Louisiana National Guard to deploy to Florida Tuesday

Sgt. Jason C. Carroll, electronic warfare specialist with the Louisiana National Guard's 528th Engineer Battalion, 225th Engineer Brigade, carries a young resident through flooded streets in Monroe, La, March 10, 2016. (Photo: Spc. Tarell J. Bilbo)

SLIDELL, LA. - The Louisiana National Guard is set to deploy more than 150 guardsmen to Florida Tuesday morning to help with relief after hurricane Irma.

More than 6 million Floridians were ordered to evacuate Irma’s path, anticipating that the storm would do serious damage. Florida Governor Rick Scott called for reinforcement from other states National Guard.

Louisiana National Guard’s 922nd Engineer Company, the 528th Engineer Battalion and the 1023rd Engineer Company will deploy more than 150 guardsmen to Lake City, Florida. The units will help in response and recovery efforts.

More than 65 vehicles and equipment will convoy from Camp Villere in Slidell and travel to Lake City to join other National Guard units. The LNG will leave at 7:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Five other engineer work teams will be on hand to protect key assets and ensure the health and public safety of citizens.

Irma left nearly 7 million residents in Florida without power. Trees were uprooted, power lines knocked down, homes and businesses were flooded and cars destroyed.

Residents who evacuated now want to return home, but cannot because in some areas it is still too dangerous.

