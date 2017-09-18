Man, woman charged with stealing downed power lines

A destroyed gas station stands in a rural part of Naples two days after Hurricane Irma swept through the area on September 12, 2017 in Naples, Florida. Hurricane Irma made another landfall near Naples yesterday after inundating the Florida Keys. (Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a Florida man and woman tried to steal about $5,000 worth of power lines that had been knocked down during Hurricane Irma.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that 41-year-old Charles Mahoy and 45-year-old Andrea Foster were arrested Saturday in Altamonte Springs.



The Seminole County Sheriff's Office says a man had called to report two people cutting downed power lines. Deputies responded and found the power lines in the back of the duo's truck. An arrest report says deputies also found marijuana and methamphetamine in the vehicle.



Mahoy and Foster face larceny and drug charges. Jail records didn't attorneys for them.

© 2017 Associated Press