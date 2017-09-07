National Hurricane Center: Irma watches likely for Florida today

A spaghetti forecast model of Hurricane Irma as of 5 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. (Photo: 10Weather)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Hurricane watches are likely for parts of the Florida Keys and the southern part of the state this morning in advance of Irma, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The exact placement of those watches is not yet known. Stay with 10News for the latest.

Hurricane Irma is a potentially catastrophic Category 5 storm with 180 mph winds, according to the center's 5 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7 advisory. The storm is about 95 miles north of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

It is moving west-northwest at 17 mph and has a minimum central pressure of 921 mb.

A hurricane watch means hurricane-force winds in excess of 74 mph are possible within 48 hours and plans to possibly evacuate must be reviewed.

Other tropical storm watches and, later on, warnings are possible as Hurricane Irma approaches the Florida coast. It remains too early to tell where and if Irma makes landfall, however, computer models recently have depicted an eastward trend along the east coast of Florida.

It's also possible the storm could remain out to sea but still lash the shore with damaging winds and a dangerous storm surge.

It's because of these uncertainties that it's still worth having a plan and being aware of updated forecasts.

