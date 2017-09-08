Several speedways open campgrounds to Irma evacuees

As thousands evacuate Florida ahead of destructive Hurricane Irma, speedways in Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama are opening their campgrounds to evacuees.
Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama is offering free campsites with water hookups, showers and bathroom facilities beginning Thursday morning.
Like our friends at @amsupdates, Talladega Superspeedway is welcoming anyone seeking refuge from #HurricaneIrma. https://t.co/ZTuXGKVMlQ— TalladegaSuperspdwy (@TalladegaSuperS) September 6, 2017
Atlanta Motor Speedway is offering the same amenities to evacuees:
Hurricane #Irma evacuees seeking refuge are welcome to stay with us for free.— AtlantaMotorSpeedway (@amsupdates) September 6, 2017
READ: https://t.co/R5r7dRUWRe pic.twitter.com/0j6L3ftZal
Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee is another option for campers fleeing the storm:
BMS campgrounds are now open to evacuees of #HurricaneIrma.— BristolMotorSpeedway (@BMSupdates) September 8, 2017
Additional details: https://t.co/U9zBd5lGgj
A complete list of evacuations zones in Florida can be found here.
