'I've been here 20 years, and never saw a tornado over here'

NEW ORLEANS – Hundreds of people are finding themselves suddenly homeless after an EF-2 tornado hit New Orleans East Tuesday.

Broken wood, downed power lines and nails lay outside of Charron Carmouche's house as a grim reminder of what happened just hours before.

"My sister and my little nephew were in the house, in the tub,” Carmouche said. “Somebody had to kick in the door to rescue them."

Boarded up windows now fill the living room.

As the family finds another place for the night, they are fearful their roof might cave in.

“It's not falling in yet, but the landlord came by earlier and you can tell it's not really leveled still,” Carmouche said. “And it's only a matter of time before it falls in."

As people carry out belongings, authorities monitor the roadways.

Down the street from the Carmouche residence, another family also spends the night looking at the damage.

“My backyard is completely demolished,” Kim Le said. “The gates are all gone and then my awning is gone off my patio."

At her parent's house, her neighbor's roof sits on the top of their home.

"So that house is missing its roof," Le said. "My mom's bathroom is caved in because of the damage."

On one home, the roof is completely gone, with brick and glass spread across the yard. The only thing that's left standing is a glass cake holder, sitting on the kitchen table.

Le's father Francis said even after living through Katrina he's never seen anything like this. Despite the damage to his home, he plans on lighting his candles and staying put.

"I've been living here about 20 years!,” Le said. “I've never seen a tornado over here."

