LIVE at 4 PM: Latest information on Tropical Depression in the Gulf

NEW ORLEANS -- We are closely watching TD 16 which has formed in the SW Caribbean Sea.

Models indicate it will enter the Gulf by late Friday and quickly move northward. The question will be where along the Gulf coast the storm will make landfall. The Euro model (and per the discussion from the NHC) the storm will remain to our east and strike the FL panhandle near Apalachicola or Panama City.

The computer model runs as of Wednesday afternoon are still predicting the same. We are far from being out of the woods; we will continue to monitor closely.

The good news is: 1. This doesn't look like a rapidly intensifying storm...hopefully we're only dealing with a tropical storm or weak hurricane.

2. The storm will quickly move through the Gulf. There will be little time for intensification and little time to drop heavy amounts of rainfall. Also the strongest winds will quickly move across the coast.

