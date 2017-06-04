More Rain Coming

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
City workers enter car, move it around the block
-
Trial begin in Destrehan teacher sex case
-
Landrieu: Other monuments to come down 'sooner rather than later'
-
What was there before the Confederate monuments?
-
Man defends names on Liberty Monument
-
Tempers flare at removal of Liberty Place monument
-
Fairgrounds getting ready for Jazz Fest, rain or shine
-
Six teen boys killed in one afternoon in Fulton County
-
Promposal brings school together
-
Little know about donor, statues' future
More Stories
-
Third victim dead after Mid-City shooting that left…Jun. 4, 2017, 4:09 p.m.
-
Saturday most violent day of 2017 with 13 people…Jun. 4, 2017, 11:14 a.m.
-
Northbound Causeway reopened after 3-car pileupJun. 4, 2017, 3:51 p.m.