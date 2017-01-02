Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

DENSE FOG ADVISORY for entire area until 8am Tuesday and for Lakes/Gulf until 9am

Dense fog with lows in upper 50s to low 60s. Clouds & sunshine on Tuesday with highs in mid 70s.

Cooler weather on the way for Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s, then even cooler air on Thursday with highs in the 50s.

DETAILED FORECAST:



MONDAY NIGHT/TUESDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy and slightly cooler with patchy dense fog. Lows north of the lake around 56 and south of the lake around 63. Wind SW/W 5-10 mph.



TUESDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and mild. Highs around 74. Wind W 6-12 mph.



TUESDAY NIGHT/WEDNESDAY MORNING:

Partly cloudy and cool with patchy fog. Lows north of the lake around 52 and south of the lake around 56. Wind W/NW 5-10 mph.



WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and cooler with a 10% chance for a shower. Highs around 63. Wind W/NW 5-10 mph.



THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy and cool with a 10% chance for light rain. Cold lows north of the lake around 37, protect pets/people and chilly south of the lake around 43, protect pets/people. Highs around 54.



FRIDAY:

Cloudy and chilly with a 30% chance for afternoon light rain or showers. Cold lows north of the lake around 37, protect pets/people and chilly south of the lake around 43, protect pets/people. Highs around 51.



SATURDAY:

Cloudy, windy, and mild with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. Chilly lows north of the lake around 46, protect pets/people and cool south of the lake around 51. Highs around 64.



SUNDAY:

Mostly clear, windy, and chilly. Cold lows north of the lake around 31 with a light freeze feeling like low 20s, protect plants/pets/people and chilly south of the lake around 38 feeling like 20s, protect pets/people. Highs around 52 feeling like 40s.



MONDAY:

Partly cloudy and cool. Cold lows north of the lake around 34 with frost, protect plants, pets/people and chilly south of the lake around 41, protect pets/people. Highs around 63.

