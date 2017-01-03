WWL
NWS confirms tornado outside Kentwood

Ashley Rodrigue talks about the possibility of a tornado passing through Kentwood.

WWLTV.com , WWL 7:20 PM. CST January 03, 2017

NEW ORLEANS – The National Weather Service announced Tuesday it has confirmed a tornado passed through Tangipahoa Parish.

“An EF-1 tornado touched down briefly along West Lewiston Road, with several large pine trees uprooted and a few snapped along a narrow path,” said a release from the NWS. “Path length .5 miles, path width 75 yards.”

Authorities said the maximum estimated winds reached 90 miles per hour.

