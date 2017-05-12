NWS confirms tornado touched down in Marrero

MARRERO, La. -- An EF-0 tornado touched down in Marrero Friday.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado touched down in Mt. Revarb Court around 11:50 a.m.

MORE: Strong line of storms sweeps through Metro early Friday

EF-0 tornado have winds of up-to 85 miles per hour and typically don't cause any major damage. They are known to peel off some roof surfaces and break off branches from trees. In this particular case, the strong winds blew a trampoline onto someone's roof.





© 2017 WWL-TV