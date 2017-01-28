Pinpoint Forecast Saturday

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Can you hear me? phone scam
-
Consumer Alert: 'Can you hear me?' scam taking advantage of phone users
-
Two now dead after Covington-area house fire
-
18-year-old father booked after his child found in critical condition
-
Resistance to Trump on Twitter
-
Final goodbyes for Officer Louviere
-
Funeral for slain Westwego officer
-
Vigil held for mother of 4 found in Bayou St. John
-
How will Trump's order on immigration affect locals?
-
Man killed after being freed by President Obama
More Stories
-
Court grants emergency stay of Trump's immigration banJan 28, 2017, 8:33 p.m.
-
Fundraiser benefits pizza delivery driver's familyJan 28, 2017, 6:42 p.m.
-
Two men gunned down in St. Roch neighborhoodJan 28, 2017, 4:34 p.m.