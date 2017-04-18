Pinpoint Forecast Tuesday

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
7-foot gator gets wrangled, but doesn't go quietly
-
Man wanted for Facebook Live killing was once in New Orleans
-
NOPD cracks down on illegal ATV street party on Easter
-
Tuesday afternoon press conference
-
Bullets sprayed into home in Marlyville
-
Group frustrated by delay in removing Confederate monuments
-
Juvenile arrested in teen's Instagram live shooting
-
Outrage after live animals given as prizes at Carnival
-
WKYC Breaking Live Video
-
Couple booted from United flight in Houston
More Stories
-
Bucktown alligator may have come from Bonnabel CanalApr 18, 2017, 5:16 p.m.
-
La. seeks to shed Sales Tax Capital of America titleApr 18, 2017, 5:10 p.m.
-
Bill would make large trucks slow downApr 18, 2017, 5:34 p.m.