FLASH FLOOD WATCH until 9 p.m. for all of southeast Louisiana.

New Orleans just made it through what was probably the heaviest of today's rain. That pocket of heavy rain will keep tracking east and will be completely out of our area by about 5 p.m.

We are still expecting showers in the area through this evening and into tonight... but they will not be as heavy. Overall, rain amounts for today look like 2-4 inches (but most of that has already fallen in the metro area).

Sunday morning may start with a few lingering showers, but rain should end by midday or early afternoon at the latest. The low pressure in the northern Gulf which has helped to spark the rain will shift east, and we'll eventually get a cold front to sweep away the moisture.

A shot of colder air arrives on Monday (without rain) to keep things cooler and quiet for a few days.

It looks like more showers will return Thursday and Friday with yet another front.

DETAILED FORECAST

SATURDAY EVENING:

Cloudy and cool with a 70% chance for showers. Temperatures fall from 60s to 50s. Wind NE 6-12 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Cloudy and cool with a 50% chance for showers. Lows around 56. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY:

A 40% chance for morning showers, ending by afternoon. Cloudy and mild. Highs around 67. Wind N 6-12 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy, becoming mostly clear. Lows around 49. Wind N 6-12 mph.

MONDAY:

Clear and cool. Highs around 63. Wind N 8-15 mph.

TUESDAY:

Clear and cool. Lows north of the lake around 35 with frost and south of the lake around 43. Highs around 55.

WEDNESDAY:

Clear and cool. Lows north of the lake around 34 with frost or a light freeze. Lows south of the lake around 42. Highs around 62.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 40% chance for showers. Lows around 53. Highs around 68.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy and cool with a 50% chance for showers. Lows around 56. Highs around 62.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy and cool with a 20% chance for a morning shower. Lows around 43. Highs around 55.

