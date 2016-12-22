Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Our cloudy, misty and somewhat foggy Thursday continues with temperatures hovering in the 60s this afternoon.

This evening will bring us into the 50s, but the fog and low driving visibility could continue tonight and early Friday too.

During the day Friday, temperatures will increase to near 70 for the afternoon, so any early fog should burn off by about 8 or 9 a.m. The rest of the day will be mild and mostly cloudy.

This Christmas weekend still looks warm as some balmy, moist air glides in from the southwest. Aside from the warmth, the only weather issue will be some dense fog possible late at night and in the mornings, along with perhaps a stray shower on Sunday evening.

This weekend, temperatures will be in the 60s for the early mornings and evenings, while the afternoons will be warm in the upper 70s.

DETAILED FORECAST:

THURSDAY EVENING:

Cloudy and mild with fog or mist. Temperatures near 60. Wind N 3-8.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy and cool with patchy dense fog and a 10% chance for sprinkles. Lows north of the lake around 52 and south of the lake around 55. Wind NE/E 3-8 mph.

FRIDAY:

Patchy dense fog possible early, then mostly cloudy and mild. Highs around 70. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy and cool with dense fog possible. Lows north of the lake around 58 and south of the lake around 61. Wind SE 3-8 mph.

SATURDAY - CHRISTMAS EVE:

Patchy dense fog possible early, then mostly cloudy and warmer. Highs around 76. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY EVENING - CHRISTMAS EVE:

Mostly cloudy and mild with temperatures falling into the 60s.

SUNDAY - CHRISTMAS DAY:

Patchy dense fog possible early, then mostly cloudy and mild with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows north of the lake around 60 and south of the lake around 63. Highs around 77.

MONDAY:

Patchy fog possible early, then mostly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers. Lows around 65. Highs around 77.

TUESDAY:

Patchy fog possible early, then mostly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers. Lows around 63. Highs around 76.

WEDNESDAY:

Patchy fog possible early, then mostly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers. Lows around 62. Highs around 76.

THURSDAY:

Patchy fog possible early, then mostly cloudy and mild with a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 62. Highs around 74.

