Possible tornado reported in Kentwood

Damage after a possible tornado in Kentwood, La. (Photo: Eyewitness viewer Lisa Miller)

KENTWOOD, La. – Parish leaders are on the scene in Kentwood Monday where a possible tornado touched down.

Reports began coming in around 3 p.m., with damage reported in the Lewiston area and along River Road.

Parish leaders said more information is coming in, however there are downed trees and utility poles in the Kentwood town limits.

Parish President Robby Miller said no injuries have been reported.

