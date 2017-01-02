WWL
Possible tornado reported in Kentwood

Carl Arredondo talks about storm reports across the region.

WWLTV.com and Ashley Rodrigue, WWL 4:20 PM. CST January 02, 2017

KENTWOOD, La. – Parish leaders are on the scene in Kentwood Monday where a possible tornado touched down.

Reports began coming in around 3 p.m., with damage reported in the Lewiston area and along River Road.

Parish leaders said more information is coming in, however there are downed trees and utility poles in the Kentwood town limits.

Parish President Robby Miller said no injuries have been reported.

