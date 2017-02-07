'Rebuild, that's what we do in New Orleans':residents look forward after tornado

NEW ORLEANS -- Residents say they still haven't fully grasped what happened Tuesday morning when a tornado swept through the New Orleans East area.

"I was very scared, And it's one of my biggest fears to be stuck in something like that," resident Tara Fischer said.



Chef Menteur Highway looked more like a battle zone after Tuesday's tornado destroyed everything its way.



"The time we heard the roaring sound and time it stopped; I'd say no more than 3-5 minutes.", said Gregory Brooks when talking about how faster the twister came through.



Next doors at Fischer's Incorporated, employees were counting their blessings especially after seeing the aftermath.



"Scary, really scary," said Fischer. "It makes you stop and think and my cousin was in the bathroom calling his wife when it happened."



As day turned to night, neighborhoods were without power, forcing many to a nearby shelter. Some couldn't shake off what happened.



"Bathtub was shaking, frightened to death," said Martha Hartford. "It came that quick and left that quick."

Others agreed they were caught off guard.



"I didn't know," said Mary Bibbons. "I thought the whole building was going to cave in."



For some, Tuesday was a reminder of what happened about 11 years ago, adding while the storm was devastating but residents said they'll overcome it.



"We all went through Katrina so you just get on it and clean up and move forward," said Fischer.

"Next step is to rebuild, that's what we do in New Orleans. We encounter disasters and we come back," Brooks added.



