NEW ORLEANS -- Some schools are canceling classes Wed. Feb. 8, 2017 due to the tornado that hit the New Orleans East area Tuesday.

School closures are as follows:

- Dr. Martin Luther King School

- Joseph A. Craig Charter School

- Einstein Charter Schools

- ReNew Schaumburg Elementary

- St. Mary's Academy

- Gentilly East Head Start Center



- James Singleton Head Start Center

Bus Route Changes

FirstLine Charter schools are rerouting some of their bus services for students who live in New Orleans East:

If a student’s original pick up location is a location that was in the path of the tornado, it will be closed.

FirstLine Schools’ bus stops that intersect with Chef Menteur Hwy will be re-routed. Busses will be tagged with

the school’s name on them. The new locations and pick up times are listed below:

For Samuel J. Green, Langston Hughes Academy and Joseph S. Clark:

Crowder & Haynes 6:20am: Bus will stop on the sidewalk side (not the levee side).

Crowder & Morrison 6:30am: Bus will stop on all four corners.

Downman & Dwyer 6:40 am: Bus will be coming up Dwyer and will turn right on Downman, stopping at the

apartment complex.

For Phillis Wheatley, Arthur Ashe:

Crowder & Haynes 7:40am: Bus will stop on the sidewalk side (not the levee side).

Crowder & Morrison 7:55am: Bus will stop on all four corners.

Downman & Dwyer 8:15am: Bus will be coming up Dwyer and will turn right on Downman, stopping at the

apartment complex.

If your student was dropped off at their regular bus stop Tuesday, they will be picked up and dropped off

at that same spot Wednesday (their route has not been changed).

Anyone in need of additional information is asked to contact the school’s front office at the number listed below:

Arthur Ashe Charter School: (504) 373-6267

Langston Hughes Academy: (504) 373-6251

Phillis Wheatley Community School: (504) 373-6205

InspireNOLA Schools bus route changes

Due to road closures, all school bus routes, on February 8th, South of I-10 and Chef Menteur for Edna Karr, Alice Harte and Andrew Wilson schools will ONLY operate and pick up students at the corner of Chef Menteur and Louisa (Wal Mart – 4301 Chef Menteur). Students that attend Wilson and Harte should arrive at the new location at 7:00 a.m. and students that attend Karr should arrive at 7:30 a.m.



All bus routes North of I-10 and Chef Menteur will operate on their regularly scheduled routes and times. Parents should call their respective school if they have any questions.

KIPP New Orleans bus route changes

School will resume as normal at all KIPP campuses on Wednesday. All bus routes will run as normal with the following important exception:

- Parts of Chef Menteur Highway will remain closed to traffic tomorrow, so all KIPP bus stops on Chef Menteur will temporarily move to the same side street intersection on Dwyer Road. For example, a stop normally at the corner of Wright and Chef will move to the corner of Wright and Dwyer until further notice.



- Buses will continue to pick up students at the Chateau d’Orleans apartment complex in Michoud (14765 Chef Menteur Highway). Please note that this is the only stop on Chef that has not changed until further notice.



- Given road closures, families in New Orleans East should expect delays during morning pick-up and afternoon drop-off.

(© 2017 WWL)