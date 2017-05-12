Close Slidell faces street flooding as heavy rains hit Meg Farris talks about flooding in Slidell during strong rains Friday. Meg Farris, WWL 5:51 PM. CDT May 12, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST SLIDELL -- Streets began to flood Friday as heavy rains hit the area.Meg Farris spoke to residents in the area who said even though it usually floods during heavy rains, they've never seen the water come up so fast. © 2017 WWL-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS City workers enter car, move it around the block Trial begin in Destrehan teacher sex case Landrieu: Other monuments to come down 'sooner rather than later' What was there before the Confederate monuments? Man defends names on Liberty Monument Tempers flare at removal of Liberty Place monument Fairgrounds getting ready for Jazz Fest, rain or shine Six teen boys killed in one afternoon in Fulton County Promposal brings school together Little know about donor, statues' future More Stories Tornado reported in Madisonville, warning in effect… May 12, 2017, 5:04 p.m. Neighbors begin cleanup after EF-0 tornado hits Marrero May 12, 2017, 5:35 p.m. Strong line of storms sweeps through Metro early Friday May 12, 2017, 10:51 a.m.
