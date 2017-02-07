Tornado down in N.O. East; others reported areawide

NEW ORLEANS - A tornado touched down in New Orleans East, reportedly doing heavy damage to areas near Crowder, Chef Menteur and Downman Road.



The National Weather Service said that a dangerous tornado was down in New Orleans East at 11:33 a.m.



Reports included damage to homes. A command post was being set up in New Orleans East.

Much of the metro area stayed indoors as heavy rains, wind and hail raced through the area Tuesday, spawning possible tornadoes in Killian and Madisonville.



Reports of tornadoes down at Pine and 22nd in Madisonville, an undisclosed area of Killian and another in Donaldsonville, all by 11:15 a.m. as a line of storms formed and then passed through the area.



The Causeway was closed around 11 a.m. but reopened a short time later.



There were also reports of hail in areas of Kenner and other parts of Jefferson Parish.





Elmwood Posted by Destin Ryals on Tuesday, February 7, 2017

(© 2017 WWL)