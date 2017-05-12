Tornado reported in Madisonville, warning in effect in St. Tammany until 5:15 p.m.

(Photo: Winstrom, Sam)

UPDATE: The NWS has clarified their report of a tornado on the ground in Madisonville. According to the National Weather Service, several people called the sheriff's office to report strong winds carrying debris through the air. Those reports lined up with radar indications of possible tornadic activity. The report of a "confirmed tornado" was published as a safety precaution for those in the area. Now that the storm as passed, the NWS will investigate to confirm or deny the reports of a tornado.



NEW ORLEANS -- A Tornado warning has been issued for St. Tammany Parish after a tornado was reported in Madisonville.

According to the National Weather Service, a tornado warning is in effect in St. Tammany Parish until 5:15 p.m.

At 4:50 p.m. local law enforcement received several calls that a tornado had been spotted over Madisonville, about 7 miles south of Covington.

According to the National Weather Service, when reports of strong winds and a tornado from people on the ground match radar activity, the NWS published that as a "confirmed tornado" for safety reasons. Now that the storm has passed, the NWS will investigate to confirm if a tornado touched down or not.

© 2017 WWL-TV