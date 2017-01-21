Tornado watch in effect until 9 p.m. in several parishes

(Photo: Winstrom, Sam)

NEW ORLEANS -- The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for most of Southeast Louisiana.

The tornado watch will remain in effect until 9 p.m. locally and includes Ascension, East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, West Feliciana, Iberville, Jefferson, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes.



It also covers Harrison, Hancock, Amite, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson counties in Mississippi.

A Tornado watch is issued by the NWS when conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes. During the watch, people should review tornado safety rules and be prepared to move to a safe place if severe weather forms.

(© 2017 WWL)