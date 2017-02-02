Noon 2/2 Pinpoint Forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fire at Flaming Torch investigated as possible arson
-
Clydesdales featured in Budweiser commercial from Pearl River
-
Report: Mother of 5 shot and killed
-
Some think 'Color Run' is a scam
-
Daughter of sheriff charged with DWI
-
Two men killed outside Edna Karr basketball game
-
Family of teenager shot outside Karr speaks out
-
Young dad dies after tooth infection
-
Coach O proud of his first recruiting class as LSU HC
-
Task force rescues nearly a dozen women from Human Trafficking in NOLA
More Stories
-
Suspect in shooting death of Joe McKnight indicted…Feb. 2, 2017, 1:50 p.m.
-
Mother of 5 gunned down in hail of bulletsFeb. 2, 2017, 11:47 a.m.
-
Standoff at Delaware prison ends; One worker killed,…Feb. 2, 2017, 7:35 a.m.