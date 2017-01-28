Saturday Morning 1/28 Pinpoint Forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Can you hear me? phone scam
-
Consumer Alert: 'Can you hear me?' scam taking advantage of phone users
-
18-year-old father booked after his child found in critical condition
-
Resistance to Trump on Twitter
-
Final goodbyes for Officer Louviere
-
Funeral for slain Westwego officer
-
Vigil held for mother of 4 found in Bayou St. John
-
Man killed after being freed by President Obama
-
Graffiti spreads across Luling
-
How to avoid becoming a victim of car theft
More Stories
-
NOPD: Two shot, one killed near Orleans & Claiborne Ave.Jan 28, 2017, 12:36 a.m.
-
Consumer Alert: 'Can you hear me?' scam taking…Jan 27, 2017, 10:10 p.m.
-
Environmentalists go rogue on TwitterJan 27, 2017, 10:17 p.m.