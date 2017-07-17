Waterspouts common in summer, usually not dangerous unless you're in a boat

Twin twisters Monday morning. (Photo: Kelly Arnold)

NEW ORLEANS - We typically see waterspouts during the summer months across the Southeast Louisiana coast and lakes.

Monday morning was no exception with at least two spouts being spotted near I-55 in the morning traffic.

While waterspouts are possible at any point in the day, you normally see waterspouts in the morning hours.

The reason for this is the storm clouds are quickly building over the warm water and the “cooler” air above the water makes the atmosphere more unstable.

This allows the funnels to form and eventually touchdown on the water. Most of the time the waterspouts stay over water and are only dangerous to boaters and rigs.

However, once in a while, they will move onshore and cause minor damage to properties. If they move onshore, then the NWS usually will issue a tornado warning to alert everyone of the possible danger.





