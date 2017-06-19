What is a potential tropical cyclone?

NEW ORLEANS – The National Hurricane Center has officially designated Invest 93 as “Potential Tropical Cyclone Three.” The term is part of a new initiative by the National Hurricane Center for 2017.

The “potential tropical cyclone” designation is given to storms that have not yet formed into a typical tropical depression or storm but may form and impact land.

"Under previous longstanding NWS policy, it has not been permitted to issue a hurricane or tropical storm watch or warning until after a tropical cyclone had formed," the National Hurricane Center said earlier this year.

The new designation was created to allow the National Hurricane Center to issue tropical storm warnings for coastal communities before the storm is given a name. This allows residents in the impacted area to have more time to prepare for tropical weather.

The designation does not guarantee that a storm will strengthen to a tropical depression or tropical storm.

