WWL-TV goes 'On the Road' to New Orleans East

Join us Friday, July 28th at 6 a.m. as we bring you live coverage from Hangout NOLA.

NEW ORLEANS — We're going "On the Road" to New Orleans East.

We're celebrating the progress and acknowledging the work that still needs to be done in this part of town.

We will have interviews with Ray Bender the Owner of Hangout NOLA, Councilman Oliver Thomas, Living School, New Orleans East Matters, The Verdict NOLA, Stephanie Chambliss a local owner of PJ's in New Orleans East, CEO Mardele Early of Lake Forest Charter School, the Krewe of Nefertiti, Chef Kevin Belton and Chef Bunny of Crawbabies LLC., plus more.

Also, a few members of the WWL-TV team with strong ties to New Orleans East will sit down and share some of their fondest memories.

Go "On the Road" to New Orleans East with Eric Paulsen, Leslie Spoon, and Payton Malone Friday, Jul 28th at 6 a.m. on Channel 4.

We want to hear about your memories of new orleans east. You can text them to us at 504-529-44-44. We will use them during the newscast Friday.