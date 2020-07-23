AMC pushes US theater reopenings back until mid-to-late August

Prior to the company's Thursday announcement, movie theaters were set to reopen on July 30.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The nation's largest movie theater chain, AMC, has decided to once again push back the reopening of its U.S. theaters amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to the company's Thursday announcement, movie theaters were set to reopen on July 30.

"This new timing reflects currently expected release dates for much-anticipated blockbusters like Warner Bros.' TENET and Disney's MULAN, as well as release dates for several other new movies coming to AMC's big screens," AMC wrote in a release.

Now, U.S. theaters are projected to once again see movie-goers come mid-to-late August.

AMC's theaters in Europe and the Middle East have already reopened since the pandemic began and are "operating normally."