'Art of the Black Experience' showcases black artists in New Orleans

The exhibit will be at Ashé Cultural Arts Center until January 28.

NEW ORLEANS — The Art of the Black Experience exhibit is on display at the Ashé Cultural Arts Center (1712 Oretha Castle Boulevard) until January 28th. It's all about showcasing black art and supporting black artists.

"We are super excited here at the Ashé Cultural Arts Center to be in partnership with the Arts Council of New Orleans for the Art of the Black Experience exhibit," said the Chief Equity Officer for Ashé Cultural Arts Center, Asali Devan Ecclesiastes.

Ecclesiastes knows that black artists haven't always received the support they need to thrive.

"The reason we are super excited is that this is an equity show. 'The Art of the Black Experience' attempts to fix that history, and this is a show that is 90% black artists...investing in our local culture bearers in the way that they deserve," said Ecclesiastes

Nic Brierre Aziz is one of the artists in the show.

"I'm an artist in this exhibition. My piece is entitled, "When the Slaves Go Marching In: Charles Deslonde." It's part of my Rafters series of work which is exploring the 1811 slave rebellion and the history of enslaved Africans being branded with the fleur-de-lis," said Aziz.

Another one of Aziz's pieces is part of the Sugar exhibition at Antenna Gallery (3718 St. Claude) until February 6th.

Kentrice Schexnayder has a piece in the show entitled "Teedy."

"She basically represents the women in our lives who took on motherly roles who were not our biological moms but still nurtured us, fed us, took care of us as if they were. She represents that woman that is a part of the village that it takes to raise a child," said Schexnayder.

Schexnayder has a solo show for Black History Month. Visit her website for more details: ken6studio.com.