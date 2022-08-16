Gretna Fest 2022: full lineup, what's new, more

Gretna Fest is coming back after a two-year hiatus with a large music lineup, new bars and a new hangout area for kids.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRETNA, La. — Get your dancing shoes on! Gretna Fest is coming back this fall after a two-year hiatus – and they just released the lineup!

Over 40 musical acts will take the stage for fans to get loud and let loose to country, rock, indie, and soul music – whether it be nationally-popular acts or local fan favorites.

Grace Potter, Brett Young, and Gov't Mule will also light up the stage at the award-winning festival. You can see the full lineup here.

“Gretna Fest has been such a huge event in Gretna and the whole area for years, and we’re thrilled that it’s back,” Gretna Mayor Belinda Constant said. “I think people will be very excited about the acts we’re bringing here this year, along with some other exciting changes.”

Some of those changes include a new Kids’ Corner where there will be games, inflatables, train rides, face painting, and more fun activities, but kids aren’t the only ones getting a brand new hangout zone. Club Backstage in the Gretna Cultural Center for the Arts will have a full bar where adults can watch LSU and Saints games and listen to live music. Gretna Fest also introduced the "Margarita Village" and craft beer section.

This festival has tons of excitement — but if you're looking to relax, Gretna Fest now invites you to Memorial Square where festivalgoers can bring blankets and chairs to enjoy the sights and soft sounds of the new green space. Small musical acts will perform there.

And you can’t have a festival in Louisiana without exceptional Southern food! There will be tons of places to eat foods from many cultures.

Gretna Fest will kick off Friday, October 7 at 4 p.m. and will close down Sunday, October 9 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now. A single-day pass is $20, or $45 for admission for all 3 days. Kids age 12 and under have free admission, but you will need to pay a special pass if your child wants to go the Kids’ corner. VIP passes and add-ons are available to order for the other amenities.

This year, all transactions and tickets will be handled with an RFID wristband that will be mailed to the customer or at GRETNA Welcome Center if purchased on or after September 21.