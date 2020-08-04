NEW ORLEANS — Many people have been looking for ways to show their appreciation for the workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, the nurses, doctors and medical staff saving the lives of thousands in need.

New Orleans artist Terrance Osborne is doing that through a new piece of art called, "Front Line."

It's a nod to the iconic Rosie the Riveter piece that represented the women worked in factories in order to fuel the country during World War II.

As countless people help workers on the front line of this emergency, whether it's sewing masks or dropping off food to hospitals, Osborne says this is his own way to honor those workers.

"We're at home, we're eating, we're staying in, so what can we do?" Osborne said. "This in my part in it."

Osborne said symbolism in the painting includes a band aid on the woman's arm as a reminder that those on the front line are human, and they are also susceptible to the disease.

Regardless, she's there everyday risking her life, he said.

There's also a nod to New Orleans, with the woman sporting a classic Fleur-de-lis earring, the French symbol of Orleans and the New Orleans Saints.

1,000 "Front Line" posters are being donated to hospitals throughout the New Orleans area as a thank you to the work being done every day, Osborne said.

Osborne said candidly that he "doesn't like a lot of his stuff," but this one, and what it means, is different.

"Eight out of 10 pieces, it's like, eh," he said. "But every once in a while, I really like and this is definitely one of them."

Osborne's gallery on Magazine Street in New Orleans has been closed throughout the pandemic.

On March 31, Louisiana lost its first healthcare worker to the virus, with the death of Larrice Anderson, a nurse in the intensive care unit at New Orleans East Hospital.

She passed away after testing positive for COVID-19.

LCMC issued a statement, sayng in part: “Larrice Anderson was a mother, friend, caring nurse at New Orleans East Hospital and LCMC Health family member,” the statement said. “Our hospital family is deeply saddened by the loss and our hearts go out to her family and friends.”

An Employee Wellness Fund was established in loving memory Anderson. Donations can be made online via the New Orleans East Hospital website: noehospital.org/noehemployeefund. The hospital will give 100% of the contributions received to the family.

