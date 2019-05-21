NEW ORLEANS —

A building that once was a popular movie theater in New Orleans East is set to be torn down following a fire over the weekend -- and with it, a major piece of art.

While the Grand Theater has been abandoned since Katrina, in recent years the building has gained attention for its massive mural visible from I-10.

“There is sort of this connection that people have to it,” said the mural’s artist, Brandan “B-mike” Odums. “It’s bigger than the people who painted it, it’s become something like a flag for that space.”

Since Katrina, the theater has been just a shadow of its former self. Since 2015, though, there’s been a massive mural visible on the side, acting as a drop of sunshine in a stormy sky.

“I think that painting on that wall, for a moment it allowed people to see beyond what that building was, beyond the memories of being a space that felt neglected,” said Odums.

'The Peace Wall' as it’s called was created by Odums with help from many others as a way to honor those in New Orleans East who worked to make the community safer.

“For me, it was just an attempt to celebrate those who were doing the work but also there is a message that says ‘we have work to do,' to remind all of us that we have a role to play,” said Odums.

After the fire Friday, the NOFD said the building will be demolished. It’s sad for Odums, but he admits he never expected the Peace Wall to be up as long as it has.

“One of the things you come to terms with in painting in public spaces is that you lose agency over what you create, and one of those factors is that things could be destroyed,” said Odums.

Now, Odums hopes there’s a replacement, adding that this community needs it.

“Now that this space has become a focal point and people have positive memories, whether it was from the Grand itself or whether it’s from the painting, (I hope) that they could insert that positive intention in to what it could be," he said.

The mural will be missed, but Odums is glad he was able to help transform it, even for just a moment.

There is still no word on when the building will be demolished.

Odums currently has a few more mural projects in the works, including one on Baronne and Girod streets across from the Rouses Market.