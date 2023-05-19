Bayou Boogaloo kicks off on the banks of Bayou St. John

The live music festival/floatilla festival takes place on the banks of Bayou St. John on Friday, May 19, Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21.

NEW ORLEANS — The days are getting hotter in New Orleans and the best way to beat that heat is to float in a kayak down the bayou while enjoying a cocktail and a live music festival on the banks.

Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo kicks off today. The live music festival/floatilla festival takes place on the banks of Bayou St. John on Friday, May 19, Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21.

The festival features three full days of live music, a carefully curated art market, and more than 20 local food and beverage vendors.

Key Festival Events

● Comedy Tent: A new Comedy Tent will feature three-days of comedy programming and headlined by Sean Patton.

● Crawfish Eating Contest: happening on the Orleans Stage on Saturday, May 20 at 2:00 p.m. Winner will receive a grand prize of $1,000.00.

● Chill Zone & Silent Disco by The Dohm Collective: The Mid-City artist collective will showcase their 24-foot geodesic "Dohm" with misters and hammocks during the day and offer an extended silent disco activation with DJ takeovers from the likes of Ragency & GLBL WRMNG from 8 p.m. - 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

Music Lineup

Friday, May 19th

Festival hours: Gates 4:30 p.m. Headliner ends at 9:30 p.m. Silent Disco 8:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Music Performers: Rebirth Brass Band, Boyfriend, Bonerama, People Museum, The Quickening. Comedy acts include Wait, What?: A Comedy Drinking Game feat. Isaac Kozell & Geoffrey Gauchet.

Saturday, May 20th

Festival hours: Gates 11:00 a.m. Headliner ends 9:30 p.m. Silent Disco 8:00 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Yoga on the Dumaine Stage at Noon.

Music Performers: Juvenile (with Partners N Crime, DJ Jubilee and the Big Easy Bounce Band), Yonder Mountain String Band, Water Seed, The Rumble, The Low End Theory Players, LeTrainiump, Community, Dinny Skip, Tasche & the Psychedelic Roaches. Comedy acts include Rude Jude, Mark Caesar, and Kymbra Li.

Sunday, May 21st

Festival hours: Gates 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Music Performers: Reverend Horton Heat, The Iceman Special, Eddie 9V, Bon Bon Vivant, Marcella Simien, Johnny Sansone Band, Them Ol’ Ghosts, NOLA School of Rock. Comedy acts include Sean Patton, Vincent Zambon, and Ukulele Jokes with JQ Palms & Thomas Jones.

Tickets

Tickets to the Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo are currently $15.00 per day, $35.00 for the 3-day pass, and $199.00 for three days of Crescent 9 VIP access. Prices will increase on Monday, May 15 to $25.00 per day, $45.00 for a 3-day pass, and $220.00 for the three-day Crescent 9 VIP pass. Kids 12 and under are free. https://thebayouboogaloo.com/tickets/