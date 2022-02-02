x
Cast announced ahead of February premiere of Celebrity Big Brother

The season is set to start on February 2, 2022
Credit: CBS

HOLLYWOOD, Carver — CBS has announced who will be competing in Celebrity Big Brother, set to premiere on February 2, 2022.

Eleven houseguests will star in the third celebrity edition of the hit CBS reality show.   The cast includes an Olympic medalist, a two-time NBA champion, a former boy-band singer, an ‘80s TV icon, an Emmy® Award-winning TV personality, two Housewives and a UFC champion, among others. 

You can watch live on WWL at 7:00 p.m. central.  Following the premiere, Celebrity Big Brother will air on multiple nights throughout February, with the finale on Wednesday, February 23rd. Julie Chen Moonves will return as the host.

The winner of the game will win $250,000.

The houseguests are: 

Todrick Hall, Entertainer

Todd Bridges, Actor

Chris Kattan, Comedian

Mirai Nagasu, Olympic medalist

Chris Kirkpatrick, Pop star

Teddi Mellencamp, Television personality

­Cynthia Bailey, Model/TV personality

Shanna Moakler, Actress/former Miss USA

Carson Kressley, Emmy® Award-winning TV personality

Miesha Tate, Former UFC champion

Lamar Odom, NBA champion

According to CBS, the show follows a group of celebrities living together in a house outfitted with more than 90 cameras, recording their every move for 24 hours a day.  Each week, one or more celebrity Houseguests will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $250,000. 

