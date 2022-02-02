Cast announced ahead of February premiere of Celebrity Big Brother

HOLLYWOOD, Carver — CBS has announced who will be competing in Celebrity Big Brother, set to premiere on February 2, 2022.
Eleven houseguests will star in the third celebrity edition of the hit CBS reality show. The cast includes an Olympic medalist, a two-time NBA champion, a former boy-band singer, an ‘80s TV icon, an Emmy® Award-winning TV personality, two Housewives and a UFC champion, among others.
You can watch live on WWL at 7:00 p.m. central. Following the premiere, Celebrity Big Brother will air on multiple nights throughout February, with the finale on Wednesday, February 23rd. Julie Chen Moonves will return as the host.
The winner of the game will win $250,000.
The houseguests are:
Todrick Hall, Entertainer
Todd Bridges, Actor
Chris Kattan, Comedian
Mirai Nagasu, Olympic medalist
Chris Kirkpatrick, Pop star
Teddi Mellencamp, Television personality
Cynthia Bailey, Model/TV personality
Shanna Moakler, Actress/former Miss USA
Carson Kressley, Emmy® Award-winning TV personality
Miesha Tate, Former UFC champion
Lamar Odom, NBA champion
According to CBS, the show follows a group of celebrities living together in a house outfitted with more than 90 cameras, recording their every move for 24 hours a day. Each week, one or more celebrity Houseguests will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $250,000.
RELATED: Staying cool through the weekend