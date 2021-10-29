Dave Chappelle, Joe Rogan sell out Smoothie King Center

The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reported that the box office take was likely upwards of 1.5 million.

NEW ORLEANS — On Thursday night controversial comedians Dave Chappelle and Joe Rogan co-headlined a sold-out show at the Smoothie King Center.

Chappelle said the show had the largest crowd in the history of the venue but it fell just short. A square stage was placed in the center of the floor to maximize seating capacity.

Cell phones were prohibited and paper tickets were required for entry. Saints defensive end Cam Jordan was one of many attendees sent to the box office when he tried to enter with an e-ticket.

Performers included Jeff Ross who emceed part of the show, Donnell Rawlings, Tom Segura, Rogan, and Chappelle.

Chappelle was the last comic to come to the stage and he performed for almost an hour. He joked about articles calling for him to be canceled and called himself a master baiter. As his time ended on stage Chappelle said he wishes all Americans, “have the courage to be kind to one another.”

