Chris Owens, legendary Bourbon Street performer passes away

Owens has been on Bourbon Street since the 1960s when she and her husband opened her club up and she began performing.

NEW ORLEANS — Chris Owens, the singer, dancer and entertainer whose seven decades as a Bourbon Street performer and club owner made her a New Orleans icon known worldwide, died Tuesday.

Her longtime publicist Kitsy Adams confirmed Owens' death.

Planning was underway for Owens’ annual Easter parade, which she had led since the 1980s. It will return to the French Quarter next week on Easter Sunday after a two-year pandemic hiatus. Adams said the parade will roll on in Owens’ honor.

Owens' longevity and boundless energy prompted frequent comments and guesses about her age, which she famously kept secret. Her stock response when asked: "A woman who will tell her age will tell anything."

When asked about it on Tuesday, Adams said Owens was "old enough to do what she wanted and young enough to still do it. Her number was unlisted."

But no matter the years, Owens’ youthful vitality remained. Her nonstop energy and tall, voluptuous figure still turned heads more than 65 years after she first hit the scene.

I am heart broken today. The legendary Chris Owens, the queen of Bourbon Street has passed away. I can’t begin to say what a loss this is to New Orleans and all of us who love her. pic.twitter.com/MRlkiviX7q — Eric Paulsen WWL-TV (@EPaulsenWWL) April 5, 2022

Owens’ nightclub in the 500 block of Bourbon Street has become a French Quarter landmark, popular with visitors even in recent years as Owens’ reduced her performance schedule and musical tastes changed.

Up until the coronavirus pandemic temporarily closed the club in 2020, Owens was a regular performer there several nights a week. She opened her first club on Bourbon Street in 1957.

"I've always loved to dance," Owens once told the Associated Press. "That's how it all got started, and that's what keeps it going. It's that special way your backbone slips when you feel the rhythm. I was born with that."

One of 8 children, Owens was born Christine Shaw on her father's ranch near Abilene, Texas. She came to New Orleans at 15 to visit an older sister.

Owens returned after high school and went to work for a doctor. It was there that she met her late husband, millionaire car dealer Sol Owens, who died in 1979.

The couple traveled to Havana in the 1950s and Owens was fascinated by the show girls and Latin rhythms. Although she was not a professional dancer, she learned the dance routines well enough to be invited on stage regularly.

Newspaper gossip columnist Walter Winchell famously saw her dancing with her husband at El Morocco in New York and wrote her up every day for a week in his column. The Saturday Evening Post did a feature on her, as did Town & Country, Newsweek and Variety.

Her husband eventually purchased a club for Owens to perform in regularly, and she drew international fame as a result.

"We had big crowds and more and more they would pack around the dance floor to watch Sol and me dance," Owens said. "So after a while we built a stage and I started dancing on it instead of the dance floor. It just went from there."

"She dances, shimmies and throws in a few bumps and grinds," an Associated Press article once described Owens' Bourbon Street act. "A seasoned entertainer, she is quick to point out her show is exotic,

but she's not an exotic dancer. 'I was never a stripper, but I guess people thought if you're on Bourbon Street dancing, you must be,' Owens said."

Owens became a French Quarter business leader, supporting charitable causes and civic events, also appearing regularly at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival and other festivals. She also released an album and was featured in countless TV and media interviews.