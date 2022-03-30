Chris Rock tickets go on sale in light of Oscars controversy

The comedian has already sold out six shows in Boston in the lead up to his upcoming tour.

NEW ORLEANS — One of the men involved in one of the biggest controversies in recent television memory is going on tour, and tickets are selling out fast.

On Wednesday, comedian Chris Rock announced the commencement of his "Ego Death" tour, which will begin April 2 in New Jersey and is scheduled to make a stop in New Orleans at the Saenger Theatre on September 30.

Tickets for Rock's shows have been hard to come by and prices have been soaring since his controversial Oscars appearance this past Sunday night.

While presenting the Oscar for Best Documentary, Rock was making jokes at the expense of the celebrity crowd. This included Rock taking a jab at Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her missing hair by referring to her as "G.I. Jane". Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia, an immune disease that, among other things, attacks hair follicles.

It is unclear if Rock was aware of Pinkett Smith's condition when he made the joke, but regardless, Will Smith responded to the perceived attack by walking on stage and slapping Rock in the face. While many in the crowd seemingly made light of it, it became clear that Smith was serious after he was caught on camera cursing at Rock from his seat afterward.