A stay at Disney's immersive Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser resort could cost you $6,000

In addition to your Chewbacca costume, you'll want to make sure you've packed your wallet.

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you're looking to be transported into a galaxy far, far away, it's going to cost you a pretty penny.

Walt Disney World released additional details and sample pricing Wednesday for its immersive Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser resort set to open in 2022.

The two-night, all-immersive adventure taking you "beyond anything Disney has ever created before" will cost guests anywhere from $4,809 to $5,999 for most weeknights up until Sept. 17, 2022.

And that's just for a "standard cabin" that sleeps up to five guests. Pricing varies based on how many people are in your party and what tier room you select. Disney has yet to release pricing on its "Galaxy Class Suite," which sleeps up to four guests, or its "Grand Captain Suite," which sleeps up to eight.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World Resort will take you to a galaxy far, far away starting in 2022 for an all-immersive, vacation experience

While pricing might seem out of this world, the experience is not the same as other resort options at the Florida-based theme park. Guests will get to "choose [their] own path within an epic Star Wars story."

Onboard there will be themed activities, room to explore, dining events, interact with Star Wars characters, take part in lightsaber training and droid racing, attend a regalia and captains reception, among other things.

Admission to Disney's Hollywood Studios and meals are also included in the price, according to the theme park.