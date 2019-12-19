Don Lemon, (in)famous for his New Year's Eve antics in New Orleans during CNN's annual coverage of the holiday, won't be in the city for the festivities this year.

Instead, he and co-anchor Brook Baldwin will ring in the new year from Nashville, CNN says.

Since 2014, Lemon has spent New Year's Eve on Frenchmen Street, setting up shop in the famous Spotted Cat music club and counting down the ball drop for the entire Central Time Zone with drinks, jazz and revelry, Big Easy-style.

And without fail, the long hours before midnight seemed to inevitably to get Lemon each year - also Big Easy-style.

In 2016, fans got to watch Lemon throw back shots throughout the night then get his ear pierced on live TV with a tiny fleur-de-lis, earning him the #DrunkDonLemon hashtag that has yet to die on social media.

And in 2018, he genuinely mistook a former WWL-TV reporter, Caresse Jackman, for an ex-girlfriend from college named Michelle. That moment was also caught on live TV and has lived on in the newsroom since.

RELATED: CNN's Don Lemon mistakes WWL-TV reporter for ex-girlfriend on air for New Year's Eve

New Orleans will surely miss Lemon this New Year's Eve.

While CNN didn't provide a reason for the location switch, we think there's something else going on. Jackman (A.K.A. Michelle) now lives in Nashville. Coincidence? Not so much.

Lemon and Baldwin will count down live from Nashville’s Music City Midnight Celebration on Dec. 31.

RELATED: Reporter Caresse Jackman explains NYE incident with CNN's Don Lemon

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.