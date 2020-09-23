Elton John to kickoff rescheduled American tour in 2022 in New Orleans

John will kick off in September 2021 in Berlin and will tour Europe. His first scheduled tour in North America will be January 19, 2022 in New Orleans, according to his Eltonjohn.com web site.

"“I’ve been enjoying my time at home with the family while the world navigates its way through the COVID pandemic," he said on his site in announcing the tour return. "But, I really miss being on the road and performing for my beloved fans in my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. While the scientists are making great progress, we are making big plans for a return to touring that will allow us to ensure the health and safety of everyone. I will be starting my tour again in Europe and the UK in the Fall of 2021."