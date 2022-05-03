Elvis Costello walks street of his late friend and NOLA legend, Allen Toussaint

Elvis Costello, in town for this year's Jazz Fest walked the street that bears his late friend's name.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans legend Allen Toussaint died in 2015 in Spain, but his spirit will forever live on in the city that made him.

The Rhythm and Blues artist was honored with a street bearing his name in early 2022, and now his fellow artist, and frequent collaborator Elvis Costello, is honoring him by walking down the street named after his dear friend.

Costello and Toussaint worked on "The River in Reverse" album together in 2006, which was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Costello is in town performing at this year's Jazz Fest, Friday, May 6.

Walking down Allen Toussaint Blvd on May 3, Costello wrote on twitter "It's about time. Had to see it with my own eyes."

Costello once called Toussaint, "a living embodiment of the rich musical heritage of the Crescent City," in an interview with NPR back in 2009.

Allen Toussaint Blvd replaces the old Robert E. Lee Blvd, after the New Orleans City Council voted to change the name in an honor of the late, great artist instead.