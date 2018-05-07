NEW ORLEANS (AP) - More, more, more. That's the idea surrounding this year's Essence Festival, which kicks off Thursday with a day of service in one of New Orleans' inner-city neighborhoods.

Essence Communications President Michelle Ebanks says volunteers will help beautify a youth center and restore a mural on one of the main streets going through the area.

She says they're also expanding the free daytime programming inside the city's convention center, where fans can get advice on growing businesses, earning and maintaining wealth, keeping a healthy lifestyle and learning about the latest technology.

Ebanks says fans can attend ticketed concerts inside the Superdome that will include headlining performances on Friday by Snoop Dogg and Jill Scott, on Saturday by Queen Latifah and Mary J. Blige and on Sunday by Fantasia and Janet Jackson.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.